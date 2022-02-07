TW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match, February 07, 05:30 PM IST

>TW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Tunbridge Wells and Helsinki Titans: In the second match of the European Cricket League 2022, Tunbridge Wells will have a go at Helsinki Titans. The match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 05:30 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

Tunbridge Wells will be playing their second match of the T10 Championship after completing their first game against Svanholm. The team has picked up a balanced squad for the tournament and they are one of the favorites to lift the cup. Wells will have their hopes pinned on senior players like Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Dave Smith, and Christian Davis to take them through in the game.

Helsinki Titans, on the other hand, have a lot of Asian players in their team. The team will be at a slight disadvantage as unlike their competitions, they will be playing their first game. Ghulam Abbas Butt, Arun Bhatia, Akhil Arjunan, and Khalid Rahman Mangal are the players to watch out for from the Helsinki camp.

>Ahead of the match between Tunbridge Wells and Helsinki Titans; here is everything you need to know:

>TW vs HT Telecast

TW vs HT match will not be telecasted in India.

>TW vs HT Live Streaming

The Tunbridge Wells vs Helsinki Titans game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>TW vs HT Match Details

The Tunbridge Wells vs Helsinki Titans contest will be played at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 05:30 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

>TW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Christian Davis

Vice-Captain- Arun Bhatia

>Suggested Playing XI for TW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zahidullah Kamal

Batters: Ghulam Abbas Butt, Viraj Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Alex Williams

All-rounders: Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Adnan Syed

Bowlers: Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Jagmeet Singh, Bailey Wightman

>TW vs HT Probable XIs:

Tunbridge Wells: Ian McLean, Chris Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Hugo Williams, Bailey Wightman, Jonny Shepherdson, Michael Waller, Christian Davis, Dave Smith, Marcus O’Riordan

Helsinki Titans: Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Jagmeet Sidhu Singh, Zahidullah Kamal, Arun Bhatia, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia, Zakiullah Kamal

