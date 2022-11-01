Twitter Fumes at BCCI For Snubbing 'Once a Generational Talent' Prithvi Shaw

The BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for the upcoming three white-ball series which is to take place after T20 World Cup. India will first tour New Zealand for a five match T20I series which will be followed by an ODI series. Thereafter, they will tour Bangladesh where they will play a three match ODI series. With T20 World Cup over, focus now shifts to the 50 over format as the 2023 ODI World Cup is now approaching very fast.

Even as selector Chetan Sharma announced squad, there was amazement from various Indian fans across all social media channels as they discovered that Prithvi Shaw was not even considered. Despite making a century on debut back in October 2018, Shaw’s form dipped and he was out of recognition very very quickly. Nevertheless, he scored loads of runs while playing domestic cricket this season where he amassed 355 runs in six matches in Ranji Trophy and in seven matches in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he amassed 285 runs at 47.50 and at a strike rate of 191.27.

This is how the Twitter reacted.

Earlier selector Chetan Sharma had said that the players like Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will get their chance. “There is nothing wrong with Prithvi. We have to look at players who are already in system and doing well. We are in constant touch with him. He will get his chance very soon: Chetan Sharma on Prithvi Shaw’s non-selection."

