Twitter Reacts: Rishabh Pant Posts Picture on TWITTER; Captions It With ‘Mirzapur’ Dialogue

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was brilliant in the third and final ODI against England, scoring an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls with 16 fours and two sixes. His maiden ODI century aided Team India’s pursuit of 260, which they completed with five wickets in hand and 47 balls to spare. India was in turmoil when he came into bat at 21/2, with both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma returning to the pavilion. Pant steadied the deteriorated innings with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and then decimated the English bowling unit and led India to a remarkable series win.

After putting up a phenomenal performance, the flamboyant cricketer has now taken to Twitter to post two images where he can be seen donning all whites while rocking a golden chain, glasses, and his trademark bracelet. He captioned his post with a famous dialogue from the Amazon Prime Web Series ‘Mirzapur’.

“Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai - Munna Bhaiya," Pant’s caption read.

It seems like the Delhi batter is a big fan of the intriguing character of the show, Munna bhaiya aka Divyendu Sharma. Pant’s caption left the fans in splits as Twitter flooded with amusing reactions to his post.

One fan reacted to Pant’s caption and said “Kuch nahi karoge tum munna..Bas khaoge aur opponent ko decider me haraoge".

Another fan responded with an apt gif of Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi.

A comment from a fan listed interesting stats of Pant in 2022 and topped it up with another Munna bhaiya gif.

One fan hailed Pant as a great finisher and said, “If scoring big in a run chase is an art, Indian Wicket Keepers are the Picasso of it", the comment read.

This isn’t the first time that the Indian cricketers have used ‘Mirzapur’ as a reference in their social media posts. Earlier a comment from ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Axar Patel’s Twitter post went viral. Bumrah used the famous Mirzapur 2 dialogue, “Yeh bhi theek hai" in his witty comment.

After a dismal series against South Africa, Pant transformed his fortunes during India’s visit to England. He was exceptional in the one-off Test at Edgbaston as he obliterated the England bowling line-up and scored a scintillating century (146 of 111 balls). The Indian southpaw wrote history by registering the fastest century scored by an Indian Wicketkeeper breaking the record of veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pant was at his ruthless best in the ODI series finale at Old Trafford leading India to an emphatic series win since 2014.

