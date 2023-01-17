Twitter User Claims to Have Started Babar Azam's Alleged Chat Rumours, Calls it 'Satire'

A ‘satirical tweet’ from a verified Twitter account on Babar Azam was reportedly picked up by various news websites resulting in an unnecessary controversy. The tweet from a parody account shared videos and WhatsApp chats claiming they’re from the Pakistan captain which soon went viral.

Needless to say, the viral tweet triggered a buzz as a section of the cricket fraternity claimed that it is simply a conspiracy against Babar.

In reply to a parody account on Twitter, a user wrote, “May God protect us all and our privacy. First of all this doesn’t seem to be Babar Azam and second even if it is him then we need to stop indulging in prohibited activities and not ruin anyone reputation whether it’s male or female."

Another Twitter user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Don’t interfere in anyone’s personal life. Every cricket fan respects Babar for his humbleness and excellence in cricket. We have nothing to do with his personal life."

One fan extended support to Babar and wrote, “I think people should stop talking about somebody else’s character. Take care of your own."

Another fan urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to protect Babar Azam." I don’t know what is happening in PCB. Babar Azam is a world-class player, don’t spoil his career with unnecessary allegations. If PCB spoils his career then Pakistan team will suffer a lot in international matches. Pakistan may even become another weak team like Kenya," the comment read.

On cricketing front, Babar’s leadership skills were severely criticised after Pakistan lost a three-match ODI series against New Zealand after the preceding Test series ended in a draw.

Babar was last seen in action during the third ODI against New Zealand on January 13. He did score two half centuries in the three ODIs against the Kiwis but the performances wen in vain as Pakistan lost the series 1-2.

After losing the opening encounter, New Zealand scripted a resounding comeback to win the next two matches.

