Twitter Wishes Mithali Raj a Happy Retirement as the Indian Icon Bids Adieu

Mithali Raj shocked a lot of people as she announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

Multiple celebrities and well-known personas took to Twitter to congratulate her well on a brilliant career and wish her a happy retirement.

The BCCI posted a tweet that read “Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy. We wish you all the very best for your second innings"

Secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah posted on the microblogging website “A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women’s team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings!"

CSK fan favourite Suresh Raina conveyed his admiration for the women’s cricketer with a post that read “An icon and true inspiration to so many @M_Raj03, congratulations for an illustrious career and for your contribution to Indian cricket. Whatever comes next for you, may it bring you the same joy and fulfilment."

Maverick Indian and Punjab Kings batsman Shikhar Dhawan posted “Congratulations on a marvellous career @M_Raj03. You’ve been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead"

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik took to the social platform to express “In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous to women’s cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours @M_Raj03.

Batsman Wasim Jaffer post on Twitter read “Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive 🙂 That’s how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings"

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel wrote, “What a wonderful journey you had @M_Raj03 Congratulations for your all achievements & all the very best for your future."

Rajasthan Royals posted a tweet that read “Most runs. 23 long years. The Greatest of All Time. Thank you for everything, Mithali Raj."

Kolkata Knight Riders paid their tribute to the Indian cricketing legend with a short video that was captioned “Happy retirement, @M_Raj03 …And it’s curtains on a glittering 23-year career that made Indian Cricket lovers celebrate so many historic milestones. #ThankYouMithali, you are a star"

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan wrote “Mithali Raj is the highest runs scorer in women’s Cricket history. Awarded by Arjuna, Padma Shri & Khel Ratna awards. The GOAT. Thank you, Legend @M_Raj03 for all the beautiful memories"

Rais Sheik, a member of the legislative assembly wrote “India is blessed to have a Champion like you!! Happy retirement Mithali Raj, India is proud of you."

The Indian posted an elaborate statement on Twitter announcing her retirement from all forms of cricket after more than two decades.

In her career that spanned 23 years, she has donned the Indian jersey 333 times and amassed a total of 10868 runs at an average of 46.64.

