Twitterati Celebrates India’s 372-run Victory Over New Zealand in 2nd Test

The Kiwis, who had to chase 540, started the day on 140-5 and were bowled out for 167 in the first session itself. Former cricketers, experts, and Indian cricket fans, celebrated the Indian victory on Twitter.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day (December 6) of the second Test match in Mumbai to clinch the series 1-0. The Black Caps, who had to chase 540, started the day on 140-5 and were bowled out for 167 in the first session itself. Though the biggest highlight of the second Test match was Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel’s record 10 wickets in the first inning, Mayank Agarwal, R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav’s heroics guided India to a thumping victory.

Former cricketers, experts, and Indian cricket fans, celebrated Indian victory on Twitter. Several former cricketers opined that it is very difficult to beat India in their own backyard, while some users credited the win to the turning pitch.

Calling India a “quality test side", Harsha Bhogle said it’s very difficult to beat the team at home.

Highlighting the winning record of India under captain Virat Kohli, a user wrote, “India’s 6 out of 7 biggest wins in terms of runs in Test cricket history have come under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. India under Virat means domination."

Netizens also mentioned that India’s thumping victory over New Zealand by 372 runs is now the team’s biggest victory in Tests by margin of runs. Previously, India had defeated South Africa by 337 runs in Delhi in 2015

Twitterati even pulled out records of Ashwin after his stunning 8-wicket haul. The spin wizard also became the only Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 300 Test wickets at home.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer used a short clip of the popular game Mario to take a jibe at New Zealand’s batting in front of India’s spin trio.

Take a look at some other memes too:

Apart from the memes, Sachin Tendulkar’s congratulatory tweet is winning hearts.

The former cricketer wrote, “What a victory for Team India. Congratulations! A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians."

India have now concluded their New Zealand assignment in spectacular fashion by winning both the T20I and Test series.

