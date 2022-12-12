Twitterati Reacts After Cheteshwar Pujara Picked Over Rishabh Pant as Vice Captain for Bangladesh Test

The BCCI has named Cheteshwar Pujara as vice-captain of the Indian squad for two-match Test series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul has been appointed the captain after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury that he suffered in the second ODI of the series. The decision to appoint Pujara as the deputy over Rishabh Pant got fans talking about the team’s changing equation. Many fans were left puzzled by BCCI’s decision.

Fans questioned the board for constantly changing the vice-captains. Jasprit Bumrah was the deputy to Rohit Sharma in Test matches during the England tour earlier this year despite the presence of Pujara in the team. All of this chaos regarding the leadership has left a lot of fans confused.

Users saw this decision as a backtrack by BCCI on their plans to promote young leadership in the team.

Many came in support of Rishabh Pant and said that he should have been named the vice-captain considering his record in Red ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the replacement for Rohit Sharma in the Test series. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have also been ruled out of the Test Series and with Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replacing them respectively. Jaydev Unadkat will also be making a comeback to the Indian Test team after a wait of 12 years.

The Indian side lost the ODI series 2-1 against Bangladesh. The team suffered back-to-back defeats in the first two ODIs, giving the series away.

The Men in Blue got some redemption as they managed to claim a thumping victory against this Bangladesh side in the final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The Indian team put up a mammoth 409 runs on the board in the first innings courtesy of a double century from Ishan Kishan along with a century by Virat Kohli. Kishan scored the fastest ODI double-century and finished the game with 210 from 131 balls. With the latest century, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most tons in international cricket.

The Indian team will be looking to get their revenge against Bangladesh in the two-match test series. The first test will commence on December 14.

