Twitterati Welcomes Rohit Sharma as New ODI Captain of Team India, Thanks Virat Kohli For His Achievements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, has announced Rohit Sharma as the new ODI team replacing Virat Kohli. The swashbuckling opener will be the sole white-ball leader of the team till the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup but in his statement, he said that he will continue to lead India in the ODI and Test format. The latest announcement from BCCI has indicated that Kohli has been sacked from the position after India’s ICC trophy drought under his leadership.

Rohit already took the captaincy charge in T20Is from the recently concluded series against New Zealand but he was not officially announced as the T20I captain by the selection committee at that time.

On Wednesday, BCCI released a statement: “The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

The Indian cricket team fans on Twitter shared mixed reactions to Kohli’s sacking and Rohit’s appointment.

Meanwhile, the national selection committee also announced their 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

While Virat Kohli will lead the team, Rohit Sharma has been named as the new vice-captain of the Test team. However, under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane retained his place in the squad.

