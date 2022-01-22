Two Month Long IPL 2022 Likely To Begin On March 27, Mumbai Frontrunner to Host Games

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a two-month long affair which is set to begin in last week of March and will go on until May end, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed to news agency ANI. With addition of two new teams: Ahmedbad and Lucknow, the IPL was set to become longer with 74 league games to be played between ten teams. Reports suggest that the tournament will begin on March 27.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India. The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India. The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid. The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that," Shah told ANI.

To avoid a debacle of 2021 where the tournament was called off with the growing number of cases in teams, BCCI is closing in on single city tournament. In this case, Mumbai with multiple grounds will host the tournament. Ahmedabad may also get some play-off games. In case the situation is not feasible with a possible resurgence in Covid cases, the tournament may be shifted to South Africa or UAE. The final decision will be taken just before the mega auctions.

The tournament was played across multiple locations in 2021 which ultimately led to its downfall as several players contracted the virus while traveling, most probably at the airport terminals. BCCI is keen not to repeat the same mistake. The tournament was called off on May 4, and then resumed in September in UAE where Chennai Superkings won the trophy in the final. India is currently going through a third wave of pandemic with the Omicron variant dominant across the country. Although the situation is less severe than the second wave, the high transmission rates have forced several state governments to put curbs in place.

