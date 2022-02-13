U-19 WC Winners at IPL Auction: DC Buy Yash Dhull; Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar Become 'Crorepati'

Young batsman Yash Dhull on Sunday became the first player from the Under-19 World Cup-winning side to be sold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega players’ auction in Bengaluru. The 19-year-old, who recently led his team to the title triumph, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhs.

Dhull not only led his team with utmost brilliance but also made notable contributions with the bat. He played the captain’s knock in the all-important semi-final clash against Australia, scoring a run-a-ball 110 to guide the Indian colts to the grand finale.

Besides Dhull, young Punjab all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa fetched a lucrative deal worth Rs 2 crore from Punjab Kings. Quite a few franchises indulged in a bidding war but Punjab excelled in roping in the youngster.

Bawa left a deep impact with his talent in the recently-concluded U-19 World Cup in which he scored 252 runs in 6 games, including a hundred against Uganda. He also scalped 9 wickets in the tournament and became only the second player to bag a five-wicket haul in the finals.

The third player in the fray was speedster Rajvardhan Hangargekar who was bought by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for an amount of Rs 1.5 crore. The right-arm quick was the leader of the India U-19 pace attack at the world cup. He managed to scalp 5 wickets in 6 games but majorly impressed with his style of bowling.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra spinner Vick Ostwal remained unsold. Despite a phenomenal tournament in the Caribbean, he couldn’t find a buyer. He was India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, scalping 12 wickets from 6 games.

