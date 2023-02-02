U-19 World Cup-Winning Star Hrishita Basu Returns to Kolkata With Grand Reception, Sets Eyes on WPL

India’s U19 World Cup-winning player Hrishita Basu received a grand reception at the airport on her return to Kolkata on Wednesday. The 19-year-old star who scripted history by becoming the part of inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup winning side got a hero welcome at the airport. Basu was alongside her teammate Titas Sahdhu who ran riot with the ball in the final against England by claiming two wickets for just 6 runs in her four overs.

The two young stars were welcomed by the Sports Minister of Bengal, Aroop Biswas and CAB chief Snehasish Ganguly at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Biswas congratulated the Women in Blue for their historic show in the Under-19 T20 World Cup.

“They are the daughters of the country. I am proud of them. I congratulate Shafali Verma & the entire team. Three players &a bowling coach from Bengal made a contribution to the country. CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated them&announced rewards for them," Biswas said.

While the CAB president feels that historic triumph will mark a revolution in Indian women’s cricket.

“Winning a WC at any level is fantastic & tough. But it’s a revolution for Bengal cricket & Indian cricket. We hope all families that have daughters will come forward & encourage them. I can see something big happening in Indian cricket," Snehasish added.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has already announced the T20 World Cup-winning trio of Titas Sadhu, Richa Ghosh and Hrishita Basu will be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh each by the state cricket board.

Hrishita was elated and surprised with the rousing reception she got on her return and said that her next target is to play in the upcoming WPL.

“I am surprised, I did not think of this kind of reception at all. Winning the World Cup is a special experience," Hrishita told India Today.

“Winning the World Cup and then celebrating it like this is a special feeling. Thank you, everyone. My next target is the Women’s Premier League and after that I want to debut for the India women’s senior cricket team," she said.

