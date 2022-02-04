U19 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam And Steve Smith Feature in ICC’s Then And Now Video

The ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 has already seen some brilliant individual performances. All eyes are now on the summit clash between India U-19 and England U-19 on Saturday to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Before the final, the ICC has shared a then and now video that shows some of the leading international stars of today during in their U19 days.

The video clip features the likes of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, KL Rahul, Joe Root and Steve Smith during their younger days at the U19 marquee event.

The split-screen video montage shows the batters playing similar kinds of shots which was shared by ICC on their Instagram account with a caption that read, “Techniques change, but the class remains. Here’s how some of the biggest superstars compare to their U-19 CWC playing days. Which player has changed the most?"

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, the Yash Dhull-led India U-19 have reached the final of the ICC U19 World Cup being played in the West Indies. India trumped Australia U-19 to complete a fifth straight win at the tournament, with the skipper leading from the front, hitting 110.

Dhull was ably assisted by his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94), and their 204-run partnership helped India recover from 37/2 to an eventual total of 290/5.

In reply, Australia were bundled out for 194 in 41.5 overs, as Indian spinners Vicky Ostwal picked up three wickets while Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sandhu returned with two wickets apiece to help their team reach the final for the fourth consecutive edition of the U-19 World Cup.

Advertisement

While Dhull and Co will be aiming for a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title after suffering defeat in the final of the last edition to Bangladesh. On the other hand, an in-form England, also unbeaten in this tournament, will be eyeing for their first title in 24 years. They had last won the cup in 1998.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here