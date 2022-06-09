UAE Qualify for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Captain Theertha Satish’s unbeaten 38 and a collective bowling performance helped UAE qualify for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after they beat Thailand by six wickets in 2022 Asia Qualifier, here on Thursday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Thailand struggled as they lost four wickets in the powerplay for 22 runs. Phannita Maya held fort by scoring a 39-ball 40, a knock that featured six boundaries.

Left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur (2-11) and leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh (2-16) picked two wickets apiece to restrict Thailand to 84-8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Thai captain Thipatcha Putthawong dismissed Lavanya Keny for a six-ball duck and Sunida Chaturongrattana cut short Samaira Dharnidharka’s 14-ball stay at the crease as UAE wobbled at 27-2 in the fifth over.

However, Theertha Satish led her side from the front scoring an unbeaten 38 and forging a 53-run partnership with Vaishnave Mahesh (21) for the third wicket to take UAE to the brink of qualification.

Mahesh was dismissed by Nanthita Boonsukham before Putthawong returned to snuff out Mahika Gaur leg before wicket but the UAE eventually completed the chase in the 18th over to seal their fate.

Brief scores: Thailand 84-8 in 20 overs lost to UAE 85-4 in 17.1 overs by 6 wickets.

