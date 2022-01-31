>UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between UAE U19 and Ireland U19: United Arab Emirates (UAE) U19 will lock horns with Ireland U19 (IRE-U19) in the Plate Final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 on Monday, January 31. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will host the match which is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

UAE-U19 beat West Indies in the ninth-place playoff to enter the Plate final. Batting first, they had a shaky start, but their lower order pitched in to take the team to 224 in their allotted 50 overs. They then bundled out the hosts for 142 in the 40th over.

On the other hand, Ireland-Under19 defeated Zimbabwe comprehensively in the second Plate semi-final. They lost the toss and chose bowling first; Ireland bowled out Zimbabwe for 166. Chasing the modest total, a solid unbeaten partnership of 159 between Jack Dickson and Tim Tector took the Irish team home in 32 overs.

Ahead of the match between UAE U19 and Ireland U19; here is everything you need to know:

>UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Telecast

UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Live Streaming

UAE U19 vs Ireland U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Match Details

UAE U19 vs Ireland U19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Antigua on Monday, January 31. The game is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

>UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Joshua Cox

>Vice-Captain: Aayan Afzal Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Joshua Cox

>Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Tim Tector, Punya Mehra, Philippus le Roux

>Allrounders: Dhruv Parashar, Nathan McGuire, Ali Naseer

>Bowlers: Aayan Afzal Khan, Jash Giyanani, Jamie Forbes

>UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable XIs

>United Arab Emirates U19: Kai Smith (WK), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (C), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sailles Jaishankar, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa

>Ireland Under 19: Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (C), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Liam Doherty, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson, Muzamil Sherzad

