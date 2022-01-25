>UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Plate Quarter-Final 1 match between United Arab Emirates Under 19 and Uganda Under 19: The United Arab Emirates Under 19 will lock horns with Uganda Under 19 in the Plate Quarter-Final 1 of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2021-22 on Tuesday, January 25. The game will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

The UAE-U19 team led by Alishan Sharafu, made a brilliant start to their campaign after they defeated Canada U19 by 49-runs in their first Group A match. But couldn’t keep up the momentum as suffered two back-to-back losses to finish third in the points table and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals. Bangladesh defeated them by nine wickets (DLS Method) in their previous match of the ongoing tournament.

On the other hand, the Uganda-U19 team lost three matches on the trot in the league stage and finished at the bottom in Group B standings with no points. The Pascal Murungi-led team slumped to a heavy 326-run loss at the hands of India U19 in their previous game on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Under 19 and Uganda Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Telecast

UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Live Streaming

United Arab Emirates Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Match Details

United Arab Emirates Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Tuesday, January 25. The game will kick off at 6:30 PM IST.

>UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Alishana Sharafu

>Vice-captain: Pascal Murungi

>Suggested Playing XI for UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith

>Batters: Alishana Sharafu, Punya Mehra, Isaac Ategeka

>Allrounders: Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma

>Bowlers: Jash Giyanani, Adithya Shetty, Juma Miyaji

>UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable XIs

>United Arab Emirates Under 19: Soorya Sathish, Kai Smith (WK), Dhruv Parashar, Alishana Sharafu (C), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Khan, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani

>Uganda Under 19: Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Cyrus Kakuru (WK), Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi (C), Ronald Opio, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Matthew Musinguzi, Yunusu Sowobi

