>UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between the United Arab Emirates Under 19 and West Indies Under 19: In the first plate semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, the United Arab Emirates Under 19 will be going up against West Indies Under 19. The encounter will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

The United Arab Emirates Under 19 suffered a dismal ride in the group level. They ended up winning only one of their three games. After finishing third in the Group A standings, the team locked horns with Uganda in the plate quarter-final. UAE delivered a fine performance as they secured a victory by chasing 124 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

West Indies Under 19 also won one league match to end the league stage at third place in Group D. Following a dismal performance, the team dominated in the plate quarter-final against Papua New Guinea Under 19. The host recorded a victory by 169 runs.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates Under 19 and West Indies Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Telecast

UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Live Streaming

The United Arab Emirates Under 19 vs West Indies Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The United Arab Emirates Under 19 vs West Indies Under 19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

>UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Matthew Nandu

>Vice-Captain: Ali Naseer

>Suggested Playing XI for UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Rivaldo Clarke

>Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Punya Mehra, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham

>Allrounders: Matthew Nandu, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani

>Bowlers: Jash Giyanani, McKenny Clarke, Adithya Shetty

>UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XIs

>United Arab Emirates Under 19: Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Kai Smith (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Soorya Sathish, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Khan, Adithya Shetty, Ali Naseer

>West Indies Under 19: Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne, Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu (c), Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edward, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Jordan Johnson

