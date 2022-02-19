>UAE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between the United Arab Emirates and Germany: In the third Group B encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, United Arab Emirates will take on Germany. The UAE vs GER game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 3:30 pm IST on February 19, Saturday.

The United Arab Emirates made a terrific start to their campaign in the ICC Qualifiers. They won their first game against Ireland by 18 runs to occupy second place in the Group B points table. Vritiya Aravind was the wrecker-in-chief for UAE as they posted 157 runs on the scoreboard. Batting in the second innings, Ireland were restricted at 139 as Karthik Meiyappan took a three-wicket haul.

Advertisement

Unlike UAE, Germany failed to impress in their opening match. Playing against Bahrain, the team suffered a defeat by six wickets. It was a dismal batting performance by Germany as they scored only 107 runs. Going forward, the batters need to gain their composer and find their rhythm.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

>UAE vs GER Telecast

UAE vs GER match will not be telecast in India.

>UAE vs GER Live Streaming

United Arab Emirates vs Germany game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>UAE vs GER Match Details

United Arab Emirates vs Germany contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 3:30 pm IST on February 19, Saturday.

>UAE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Vritiya Aravind

Vice-Captain- Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah

>Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Chirag Suri, Basil Hameed

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Venkatraman Ganesan, Dylan Alexander Blignaut

Bowlers: Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

>UAE vs GER Probable XIs:

>United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Ahmed Raza (c), Akif Raja, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

>Germany: Michael Richardson, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Justin Bord, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here