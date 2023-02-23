UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23 match between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia: United Arab Emirates are all set to play against Namibia in the two-match ODI series.

The first One Day International will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, Thursday. It is an important series for both teams as it forms a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23.

The United Arab Emirates are occupying the fifth place in the points table with 27 points to their name from 12 wins and 11 losses. Their most recent match of the World Cup League against the United States of America was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

Advertisement

Namibia are doing relatively better in the competition. With 18 wins and 15 losses, they are third in the standings. The team will be low on confidence as they lost their last four One Day Internationals.

ALSO READ| ‘India Will Win 4-0, Even if it was a 10-Match Series..’ Harbhajan Singh’s Brutal Take on Australia

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia, here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs NAM Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia game will not be telecasted in India.

UAE vs NAM Live Streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

UAE vs NAM Match Details

UAE vs NAM match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on February 23, Thursday.

Advertisement

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-Captain - Vriitya Aravind

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Basil Hameed

All-rounders: JJ Smit, Ahmed Raza

Bowlers: Aryan Lakra, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo

UAE vs NAM Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddiqui, Zahoor Khan

Advertisement

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France

Get the latest Cricket News here