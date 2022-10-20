UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI ICC T20 World Cup 2022 United Arab Emirates vs Namibia, October 20

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 first round match between United Arab Emirates and Namibia: The Group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is nearing its end and in match number ten, Namibia will take on the United Arab Emirates in Group A. The match on Thursday will be crucial for Namibia while for UAE it’s nothing more than a dead rubber.

The African nation surprised everyone when they trounced Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. Namibia failed to replicate their stellar performance against the Netherlands and lost the encounter. They aren’t done and dusted yet as a win against the Dutch side and a favourable result in the match between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands can see them through to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

On the contrary, the United Arab Emirates will be heading home after this match as they suffered consecutive defeats in the competition. Skipper CP Rizwan will be expecting his team can put on a good performance and restore some pride on Thursday.

Will the United Arab Emirates spoil Namibia’s hopes of making it to the next stage? Or will Gerhard Erasmus and his side make history by qualifying for the next stage? We will have to wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs NAM Telecast

The match between UAE and Namibia will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

UAE vs NAM Live Streaming

The match between UAE and Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

UAE vs NAM Match Details

The match between UAE and Namibia will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Thursday, October 20, at 1:30 pm IST.

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain: Jan Frylinck

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Gerhard Erasmus, CP Rizwan, Divan la Cock

All-rounders: David Wiese, Basil Hameed, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan

United Arab Emirates and Namibia Possible XIs

United Arab Emirates Predicted Line-up: CP Rizwan(c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Namibia Predicted Line-up: Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

