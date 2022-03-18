UAE vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal: United Arab Emirates will have to deal with Nepal in their next natch of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2021-22. The game is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 11:00 am IST on March 18, Friday.

UAE are playing a good brand of cricket in the World Cup League. They have churned out some good performances to sit at second place in the points table, just behind Oman. With 18 points to their name, UAE have eight victories and five losses. They are heading into the Friday game after defeating PNG by seven wickets.

Nepal are also doing well in the competition. They have featured in a total of nine games, winning five and losing four games. Nepal also defeated PNG in their last game by two wickets. The team can better their performance with the bat to be more consistent in the competition.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs NEP Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs NEP Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs NEP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 11:00 am IST on March 18, Friday.

UAE vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohan Mustafa

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Usman

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel

Allrounders: Rohan Mustafa, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Kamal Singh Airee, Sompal Kami

UAE vs NEP Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates: Mohammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid

Nepal: Binod Bhandari, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kamal Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Sandeep Lamichhane

