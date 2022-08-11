UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

UAE will lock horns against USA in the 98th match of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The match will be played at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen on Thursday, August 11.

Both sides are just two points apart in the CWC League-2 ODI points table. UAE is currently in the third spot while the United States occupies the fourth position.

Through the course of the season, UAE have played 22 matches, winning 12 of those matches. Skipper Ahmed Raza and his men will be looking to continue their good run of form and secure another win. Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri and Chundangapoil Rizwan have been the standout players for UAE in the league.

The American side also have had their fair shares of ups and downs in the tournament. The Monank Patel-led side will be looking to close the gap between their rivals UAE on Thursday. Watch out for all-rounder Rusty Theron who has been in a supreme run of form lately.

Both sides will be looking to secure a vital win on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates vs United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs USA Telecast

The match between UAE and USA will not be telecasted in India.

UAE vs USA Live Streaming

The match between UAE and USA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs USA Match Details

The match between UAE vs USA will be played at the Mannofield Park, Aberdeen on Thursday, June 11 at 3:30PM IST.

UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Monank Patel

Vice-Captain: Sushant Modani

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vritya Aravind, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Chirag Suri

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige

Bowlers: Ali Khan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

United Arab Emirates vs United States of America Possible Starting XI:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Vritya Aravind,Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Wase, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Alishan Sharafu, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

