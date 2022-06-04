UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: United Arab Emirates vs United States of America Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 UAE vs USA match, June 4, Moosa Cricket Stadium, Texas, 9:00 pm IST

UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 match between United Arab Emirates and United States of America:

UAE will face the challenge of USA in their next match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two round for 2019-23. In the previous game, Ahmed Raza’s UAE team defeated Scotland by chasing down the total with 5 wickets in hand. This victory would have boosted the team’s confidence after two consecutive defeats. They had previously lost to the United States, and Raza would look to win this leg of the tournament and get closer to Scotland, with only four points separating the two sides.

USA will be pleased with how their team has performed lately. They have won two of the three games played, including a victory over UAE. They will attempt to repeat the same magic while making the best use of the home conditions.

Openers Steven Taylor and Sushant Modani have looked impressive, and the duo will look to put on a big opening stand for the hosts. Patel must act as an anchor in the middle order, allowing Aaron Jones and Gajanand Singh to shine.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates vs United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs USA Telecast

The match between UAE vs USA will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs USA Live Streaming

The match between UAE and USA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs USA Match Details

The match between UAE vs USA will be played at the Moosa Cricket Stadium, Texas, on Saturday, June 4, at 9:00 PM IST.

UAE vs USADream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Monank Patel

Vice-Captain: Cameron Stevenson

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Chirag Suri

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige

Bowlers: Ali Khan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

United Arab Emirates vs United States of America Possible Starting XI:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Vriitya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Wase, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Alishan Sharafu, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

