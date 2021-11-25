>UAE-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 match between United Arab Emirates Women and Bhutan Women: In the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, United Arab Emirates Women will be going up against Bhutan Women. The encounter will be hosted at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 3:00 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

United Arab Emirates Women are currently topping the points table. The team defied all odds with their brillant performance in the tournament so far. UAE hammered Malaysia Women in their first game by 30 runs and followed it up with another victory over Hong Kong Women by 11 runs.

Bhutan Women also started off on a winning note. The team looked in fine touch in their first match as they defeated Kuwait Women by 40 runs. However, Bhutan couldn’t continue the momentum as they lost to Nepal Women in their second game by eighth wickets. With two points to their name, Bhutan fifth in the points table.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Bhutan Women; here is everything you need to know:

>UAE-W vs BHU-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the United Arab Emirates Women vs Bhutan Women match in India

>UAE-W vs BHU-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the United Arab Emirates Women vs Bhutan Women match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>UAE-W vs BHU-W Match Details

United Arab Emirates Women will be playing against Bhutan Women at the ICC Academy, Dubai at 3:00 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

>UAE-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Tshering Zangmo

>Vice-captain: Esha Rohit

>Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sonam Paldon

>Batters: Chamani Seneviratna, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish

>Allrounders: Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo

>Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Tashi Cheki, Karma Samten

>UAE-W vs BHU-W Probable XIs

>United Arab Emirates Women: Kavisha Egodage, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain, Judit Peter (wk), Mahika Gaur, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Shubha Venkataraman

>Bhutan Women: Sonam Paldon (wk), Ngawang Choden, Dechen Wangmo, Yshey Choden (c), Tshering Zangmo, Pema Seldon, Sonam Choden, Karma Samten, Tashi Cheki, Karma Dema, Anju Gurung

