UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st T20I match, April 27, 8:30 PM IST

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women: Hong Kong Women are touring United Arab Emirates for a four-match T20I series. The series is all set to get underway from April 27 and all the matches will be conducted at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The host UAE Women will start the first T20 International as favorites. The team will have momentum on its side. UAE won their last five matches on the trot. Their last outing came in March against Bahrain Women in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup.

Hong Kong Women are also having a good time in the international circuit. They last played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier. The team will be playing under the leadership of Kary Chan during the UAE tour.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women, here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W vs HK-W Telecast

United Arab Emirates Women vs Hong Kong Women game will not be telecast in India

UAE-W vs HK-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE-W vs HK-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman at 08:30 PM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kary Chan

Vice-Captain: Natasha Miles

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hiu Ying Cheung, Theertha Satish

Batters: Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Miles

Advertisement

All-rounders: Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Betty Chan, Siya Gokhale, Iqra Sahar

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates Women: Samaira Dharnidharka, Chaya Mughal, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Senevirathne, Khushi Sharma, Mahiga Gaur, Siya Gokhale, Priyanjali Jain

Hong Kong Women: Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Emma Lai, Natasha Miles, Tammy Chu, Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here