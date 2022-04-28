UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 2nd T20I, April 28, 8:40 PM IST

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women: The United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong Women will meet in the second T20 International of the four-match series on April 28, Thursday, at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman.

UAE Women were brilliant in the first T20I as they scored a victory by seven wickets. A better batting performance will be expected from Hong Kong on Thursday. Batting first in the match, the victors scored only 118 runs. Skipper Kary Chan was the only player to show some intent as she hammered 45 runs.

Chasing the total, UAE Women won in 15.3 overs. The opening batter Kavisha Egodage led the attack for her team with a knock of 50 runs.

UAE Women will hope to continue their sensational performance in the second T20I as well to take a lead by 2-0.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women, here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W vs HK-W Telecast

United Arab Emirates Women vs Hong Kong Women game will not be telecast in India

UAE-W vs HK-W Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE-W vs HK-W Match Details

The second T20 International will be hosted at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman at 8:40 PM IST on April 28, Thursday.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mariko Hill

Vice-Captain: Kavisha Egodage

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hiu Ying Cheung, Theertha Satish

Batters: Kavisha Egodage, Esha Oza, Natasha Miles

All-rounders: Kary Chan, Chaya Mughal, Mariko Hill

Bowlers: Siya Gokhale, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates Women: Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Samaira Dharnidharka, Chaya Mughal, Chamani Senevirathne, Khushi Sharma, Mahiga Gaur, Siya Gokhale, Priyanjali Jain, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny

Hong Kong Women: Emma Lai, Natasha Miles, Tammy Chu, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Betty Chan

