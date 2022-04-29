UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women: Hong Kong will have the last chance to save the four-match series when they will lock horns with United Arab Emirates Women in the third T20 International on Friday, April 29.

A victory is no more up for grabs for Hong Kong as they are lagging behind by 0-2. UAE Women kickstarted the league with a win in the first game by seven wickets. The team cruised to another victory in its second match by 28 runs. The opening batter Esha Rohit notched up a fifty to take her team to a total of 131 runs in their 20 overs.

In the second innings, Chaya Mughal was the star performer for the hosts. She conceded only ten runs in her four overs while picking two wickets. Hong Kong scored only 103 runs while batting second.

UAE will hope to continue the brilliant ride in the series to take an unassailable lead.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women, here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W vs HK-W Telecast

United Arab Emirates Women vs Hong Kong Women game will not be telecast in India

UAE-W vs HK-W Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE-W vs HK-W Match Details

The second T20 International will be hosted at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman at 08:40 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Esha Rohit

Vice-Captain - Kavisha Egodage

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hiu Ying Cheung, Theertha Satish

Batters: Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Miles

All-rounders: Chaya Mughal, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan

Bowlers: Siya Gokhale, Iqra Sahar, Betty Chan

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates Women: Chaya Mughal, Chamani Senevirathne, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish (wk), Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahiga Gaur, Siya Gokhale, Priyanjali Jain, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma

Hong Kong Women: Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Emma Lai, Natasha Miles, Tammy Chu, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Betty Chan, Kary Chan (c)

