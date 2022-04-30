UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women: The final T20 International of the four-match series between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women will be played at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman on Saturday, April 31.

Hong Kong Women have failed to deliver a good performance in the league so far. They are lagging behind by 2-0 and a win in the four-match series isn’t possible for the visitors anymore.

In the first T20 International, United Aram Emirates Women cruised to a seven-wicket victory. The team was successful in chasing 119 runs in 20 overs as the opening batter Kavisha Edogage slammed a half-century. The host team continued its exploits in the second T20I as well. UAE registered a win by 28 runs in the second match. The game saw another opening batter Esha Rohit leading the attack for the host with 53 runs off 51 balls.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women, here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W vs HK-W Telecast

United Arab Emirates Women vs Hong Kong Women game will not be telecast in India.

UAE-W vs HK-W Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE-W vs HK-W Match Details

The second T20 International will be hosted at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman at 10:30 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mariko Hill

Vice-Captain - Kavisha Edogage

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish

Batters: Esha Oza, Kavisha Edogage, Marina Lamplough

All-rounders: Mariko Hill, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kary Chan, Chamani Senevirathne

Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Khushi Sharma, Betty Chan

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates Women: Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Nanayakkarewasan Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Seneviratna, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka

Hong Kong Women: Emma Lai, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Marina Lamplough, Iqra Sahar, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan

