UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 match between United Arab Emirates Women and Thailand Women: The Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 featuring the USA, Zimbabwe, Thailand and the hosts United Arab Emirates is set to kickstart today. In the second match of the T20 Championship, Thailand will be locking horns with the UAE at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.
The Thailand team is packed with several experienced players including Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Nattaya Boochatham, and Suleeporn Laomi. The team last featured in an international tournament in 2021 during the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Thailand finished at the top of the Group B table with three wins from four games.
Speaking of the UAE, the side misses out on experience but has an exciting lineup. UAE will be buzzing with confidence as they are coming after winning the ACC Women’s T20 Championship. The team defeated Malaysia in the final by five wickets to lift the cup. They have Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit, and Chaya Mughal as crucial players.
Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Thailand Women, here is everything you need to know:
UAE-W vs TL-W Telecast
United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women game will not be telecast in India
UAE-W vs TL-W Live Streaming
UAE-W vs TL-W will be streamed live on Fancode.
UAE-W vs TL-W Match Details
UAE-W vs TL-W match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai at 03:30 pm IST on September 10, Saturday.
UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Suraksha Kotte
Vice-Captain - Chanida Sutthiruang
Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish
Batters: Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit
All-rounders: Chaya Mughal, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch
Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Suraksha Kotte, Suleeporn Laomi
UAE-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:
United Arab Emirates Women: Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wk), Priyanjali Jain, Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Khushi Sharma-I, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari, Natasha Cherriath
Thailand Women: Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Banthida Leephatthana, Kanyakorn Bunthansen
