UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 match between United Arab Emirates Women and Thailand Women: The Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 featuring the USA, Zimbabwe, Thailand and the hosts United Arab Emirates is set to kickstart today. In the second match of the T20 Championship, Thailand will be locking horns with the UAE at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.

The Thailand team is packed with several experienced players including Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Nattaya Boochatham, and Suleeporn Laomi. The team last featured in an international tournament in 2021 during the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Thailand finished at the top of the Group B table with three wins from four games.

Advertisement

Speaking of the UAE, the side misses out on experience but has an exciting lineup. UAE will be buzzing with confidence as they are coming after winning the ACC Women’s T20 Championship. The team defeated Malaysia in the final by five wickets to lift the cup. They have Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit, and Chaya Mughal as crucial players.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Thailand Women, here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W vs TL-W Telecast

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women game will not be telecast in India

UAE-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

UAE-W vs TL-W will be streamed live on Fancode.

UAE-W vs TL-W Match Details

UAE-W vs TL-W match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai at 03:30 pm IST on September 10, Saturday.

UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Suraksha Kotte

Vice-Captain - Chanida Sutthiruang

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish

Batters: Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit

All-rounders: Chaya Mughal, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Suraksha Kotte, Suleeporn Laomi

UAE-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates Women: Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wk), Priyanjali Jain, Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Khushi Sharma-I, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari, Natasha Cherriath

Thailand Women: Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Banthida Leephatthana, Kanyakorn Bunthansen

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here