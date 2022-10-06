UAE-W VS TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s UAE-W VS TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match 12 between UAE Women vs Thailand Women: Match number twelve of the Women’s Asia Cup will pit the UAE Women against the high-flying Thailand Women on Friday, October 7 at the Sylhet District Stadium in Bangladesh.

Thailand made history by thumping Pakistan in the 10th match of the tournament on Wednesday. This is by far their greatest success in the history of the sport, and it will give the ladies a lot of confidence going ahead in the competition.

Riding on a responsible knock of 61 runs off 51 deliveries from the opener Natthakan Chantham, Thailand posted a respectable total on the board. With the ball, pacer Sornnarin Tippoch ran riot over the Pakistan batters and led Thailand to a remarkable four-wicket win.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, UAE only has a solitary win in the three matches played so far. Skipper Chaya Mughal will be demanding more from her players and will be eyeing a win against Thailand. Notably, UAE has never beaten Thailand in the shortest format of the game in Women’s cricket. Mughal and her women will have the opportunity to change that stat on Friday.

Ahead of the match between UAE Women vs Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W VS TL-W Telecast

The match between UAE Women and Thailand Women will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

UAE-W VS TL-W Live Streaming

The match between UAE Women and Thailand Women is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

UAE-W VS TL-W Match Details

The UAE-W vs TL-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium on Friday, October 7, at 8:30 am IST.

Advertisement

UAE-W VS TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chaya Mughal

Vice-Captain: Theertha Satish

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W VS TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Priyanjali Jain, Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Theertha Satish, Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai

All-rounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Sunida Chaturongrattana, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar

UAE Women vs Thailand Women Possible XIs

UAE Women: Chaya Mughal (c), Theertha Satish, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Khushi Sharma, Priyanjali Jain (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur

Advertisement

Thailand Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Sunida Chaturongrattana

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here