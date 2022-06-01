UCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between United CC and Bohemia CC: Bohemia CC will be eager to continue their unbeaten ride in the ECS Czech Republic 2022 as they will lock horns with United CC on Wednesday. Bohemia CC have experienced a phenomenal ride in the league so far.

With four wins from as many games, Bohemia are at the top of the table. In all four games, the bowlers have ensured a victory for the team. Bohemia CC are yet to concede over 85 runs in their ten overs. The team last defeated Brno by chasing 80 runs within 9.3 overs.

United CC, on the other hand, are second with two wins from four games. After losing their first game to Bohemia, United made a comeback. They registered two back-to-back wins against Plez Guardians by nine and seven wickets. However, United failed to continue the trend in their previous match as they lost to Brno by two runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between United CC and Bohemia CC, here is everything you need to know:

UCC vs BCC Telecast

United CC vs Bohemia CC game will not be telecast in India

UCC vs BCC Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UCC vs BCC Match Details

UCC vs BCC match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 04:30 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

UCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Piyushsingh Baghel

Vice-Captain - Sabawoon Davizi

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for UCC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover

Batters: Piyushsingh Baghel, Amritpal Rai, Imran ul-Haq, Pramod Bagauly

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Mustafa Nawab, Ayush Sharma

Bowlers: Ritik Tomar, Amandeep Bindra, Shohas Farhad

UCC vs BCC Probable XIs:

United CC: Arpan Shukla, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh (c & wk), Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Amit Pangarkar, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Ghanshyam Kumar, Shyamal Joshi

Bohemia CC: Ali Waqar, Shohas Farhad, Sahil Grover (wk), Pratap R Jagtap, Amritpal Rai, Imran ul-Haq, Sabawoon Davizi, Javed Iqbal(c), Nirmal Kumar, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Ritik Tomar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here