UCC vs LOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between United Cricket Club and Lomma: United Cricket Club and Lomma will fight a battle with each other in two back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches on Wednesday, May 11. The two teams have enjoyed contrasting journeys in the tournament so far.

Lomma are at the top of the points table with four wins from as many games. Their unbeatable ride has pushed Lomma to the top of the table. They are heading into the Wednesday game after winning their last two games against Hisingens by six and nine wickets, respectively. They chased 115 and 97 runs within 8.5 and 7.3 overs respectively.

United Cricket Club, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with no points to their name. They have lost all their four games. They were hammered by Malmohus in the last two fixtures by 56 and 51 runs. United need to find their way to victory at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between United Cricket Club and Lomma, here is everything you need to know:

UCC vs LOM Telecast

United Cricket Club vs Lomma game will not be telecast in India

UCC vs LOM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UCC vs LOM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

UCC vs LOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Raees Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Hisham Shahzad

Suggested Playing XI for UCC vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sagar Kareer, Ibrahim Ahmad

Batters: Raees Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed, Israr Khan

All-rounders: Najam Haque, Muzammal Ali, Rashid Mehmood

Bowlers: Haroon Sediai, Hisham Shahzad, Ifzan Afzal

UCC vs LOM Probable XIs:

United Cricket Club: Israr Khan, Latif Sulehri, Rohit Kumar, Ifzan Afzal, Vivek Kurup, Usman Mughal, Sagar Kareer(wk), Muzammal Ali, Mortaza Sherzad, Rashid Mehmood, Waleed ul Hassan

Lomma: Daud Khan, Zain Malik, Najam Haque, Ibrahim Ahmad, Raees Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed, Haroon Sediai, Irfan Mehmood, Rizwan Afzal, Hisham Shahzad, Ahmed Mehmood

