UCC vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between United Cricket Club and Malmohus:

In the Tuesday match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, we have United Cricket Club locking horns with Malmohus. The two Group B teams will play against each other at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on May 110.

Malmohus made a disastrous start to the T10 Championship. They lost their first two games against Ariana by ten and eight wickets respectively. The team followed it up with another loss against Hisingens by seven wickets. After losing their first three games on the trot, Malmohus finally scored their first win. They defeated Hisingens in their last game by completing the target of 100 runs within 7.4 overs.

United Cricket Club are yet to register its first win in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022. The team succumbed to two back-to-back losses against Hisingens by 30 runs and eight wickets. The team needs to make changes in their batting unit to get off the mark.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between United Cricket Club and Malmohus, here is everything you need to know:

UCC vs MAM Telecast

United Cricket Club vs Malmohus game will not be telecast in India

UCC vs MAM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UCC vs MAM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

UCC vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ifzan Afzal

Vice-Captain - Sandeep Mallidi

Suggested Playing XI for UCC vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ankit Gupta

Batters: Sambit Pattanaik, Dheeraj Malhotra, Israr Khan

Advertisement

All-rounders: Rizwan Tarar, Sandeep Mallidi, Muzammal Ali, Rashid Mehmood

Bowlers: Sadashiv Gour, Prasanjit Behera, Ifzan Afzal

UCC vs MAM Probable XIs:

United Cricket Club: Ifzan Afzal, Vivek Kurup, Usman Mughal, Sagar Kareer(wk), Muzammal Ali, Israr Khan, Latif Sulehri, Rohit Kumar, Waleed ul Hassan, Mortaza Sherzad, Rashid Mehmood

Malmohus: Sandeep Mallidi, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sambit Pattanaik, Ankit Gupta, Rizwan Tarar, Varjun Vinod (wk), Sadashiv Gour, Ashish Rajput, Sheron Nord, Naz Maddy, Prasanjit Behera

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here