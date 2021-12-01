UDK vs GBM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 02, 12:45 PM IST

>UDK vs GBM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird and Gour Badsha Malda: The fourth Group B encounter of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 will be played between Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird and Gour Badsha Malda at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 02, Thursday.

Both Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird and Gour Badsha Malda will be well versed with the pitch and playing conditions and they will be playing their second match of the competition on Monday. UDK will go up against Manbhum Warriors in their first match of the Bengal T20 Championship on Wednesday.

Gour Badsha Malda, on the other hand, made a dismal start to their campaign as they lost their first match to Hooghly River by seven wickets. Gour Badsha were let down by their batting unit as they ended up with 97 runs. The team will be hoping for much better performance on Thursday.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird and Gour Badsha Malda; here is everything you need to know:

>UDK vs GBM Telecast

There will be no telecast of the UDK vs GBM match in India.

>UDK vs GBM Live Streaming

The Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird vs Gour Badsha Malda game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

>UDK vs GBM Match Details

The Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird vs Gour Badsha Malda contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 02, Thursday.

>UDK vs GBM Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Arnab Mondal

Vice-Captain- Mrityunjoy Mandal

>Suggested Playing XI for UDK vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Nizamuddin, Debasish Saha

Batters: Mohd Firoz-Hossain, Rajdeep Choudhury, Ridam Sarkar

All-rounders: Mrityunjoy Mandal, Arnab Mondal, Bibek Das

Bowlers: Narayan Rana, Sayan Dutta, Parthendu Pandey

>UDK vs GBM Probable XIs:

>Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird: Nabhnil Saha, Narayan Rana, Arnab Mondal, Debasish Saha, Aniket Jha, Ridam Sarkar, Pintu Adhikary, Bibek Das, Sandip Baishnab, Satu Chowdhury, Rana Ch. Das

>Gour Badsha Malda: Parthendu Pandey, Bakul Das, Mohammed Nizamuddin, Mohd Firoz-Hossain, Najibul Sk, Mrityunjoy Mandal, Barun Kumar-Mahato, Jhantu Sanyal, Sayan Dutta, Rajdeep Choudhury, Manas Roy Choudhury

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here