UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Uganda Women and Zimbabwe Women:

Uganda Women will go one-on-one against Zimbabwe Women for the second time in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday. Zimbabwe registered an eight-run victory in their first game against Uganda.

Batting first in the match, Uganda Women scored 101 runs in their 20 overs. Uganda’s Janet Mbabazi restricted Zimbabwe to a low score as she picked four wickets. Chipo Mugeri gave the team a good start by scoring 46 runs but other batters failed to keep the momentum going.

Chasing the score, Uganda gave a tough fight. However, they fell short of eight runs and registered their second consecutive loss of the season. There is no room for errors for Uganda Women as they now need to win all the league games to book a berth in the final.

Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, have one victory and one loss to their name. They lost their opening game to Namibia Women by seven wickets but made a comeback against Uganda.

Ahead of the match between Uganda Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:

UG-W vs ZM-W Telecast

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women game will not be telecast in India

UG-W vs ZM-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UG-W vs ZM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 06:00 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chipo Mugeri

Vice-Captain - Janet Mbabazi

Suggested Playing XI for UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Modester Mupachikwa

Batters: Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Rita Musamali, Sharne Mayers

All-rounders: Precious Marange, Janet Mbabazi, Loryn Phiri

Bowlers: Consylate Aweko, Mitchell Mavunga, Anesu Mushangwe

UG-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs:

Uganda Women: Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia, Stephanie Nampiina, Consylate Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Racheal Ntono, Irene Alumo, Kevin Awino, Naomi Kayondo

Zimbabwe Women: Anesu Mushangwe, Nyasha Gwanzura, Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa(wk), Kellies Ndlovu, Precious Marange, Chipo Mugeri, Mitchel Mavunga, Loryn Phiri, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda

