UGA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Uganda vs Italy, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for UGA vs ITA ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B, UGA vs ITA match 11, June 24, Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, 12:30 pm IST

UGA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s UGA vs ITA ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B match 11 between Uganda vs Italy: Uganda will take on Italy in the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B on June 24. The match will be played at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala and will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Uganda is coming into the match on the back of a strong performance against Bermuda. They humiliated Bermuda by defeating them by 8 wickets. Uganda has some talented players in their squad. All-Rounder Dinesh Nakrani has been their star man displaying some amazing performances with both bat and ball. Batter Ronak Patel also looks in good touch and will be hoping to get some runs under his belt in the next match.

Italy has had a difficult start to the tournament after losing their first two matches of the tournament. In their opening fixture against Hong Kong, they faced a thumping 58-run loss. They then crashed to Jersey in their next outing and lost by 88 runs. The ICC European Division 1 champion will be trying to make a comeback against Uganda on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Uganda vs Italy; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs ITA Telecast

The match between Uganda and Italy will not be telecast in India.

UGA vs ITA Live Streaming

The match between Uganda and Italy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UGA vs ITA Match Details

The UGA vs ITA match will be played at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Friday, June 24, at 12:30 pm IST

UGA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Simon Ssesazi

Vice-Captain: Frank Akankwasa

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fred Achelam

Batsmen: Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Amir Sharif

All-rounders: Dinesh Nakrani, Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Frank Akankwasa, Juma Miyagi, Madupa Fernando, Frank Nsubuga

Uganda vs Italy Possible Starting XI:

Uganda Predicted Starting Line-up: Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Manpreet Singh, Bentota Perera, Gian Meade, Jamie Grassi, Nikolai Smith, Amir Sharif, Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage, Gareth Berg, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando

