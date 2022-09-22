UGA vs TAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Uganda vs Tanzania, Africa Cricket Association Cup 2022, September 22

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UGA vs TAN Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2022 final match between Uganda and Tanzania: In the final match of the Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2022, Uganda will clash against Tanzania for the ultimate showdown. The winner of the enthralling encounter will be crowned the African T20 Champions on September 22, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Uganda had a dismal run in the CWC One-day Challenge tournament that took place earlier this month, and will now want to prove a statement by securing the crucial final. Opener Simon Ssesazi and all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani have been in fine fettle for Uganda.

Tanzania, despite a lack of international experience, has cruised its way to the final banking on stellar performances by its players. Wicket-keeper batter Amal Puthenpurayil has been the team’s standout player.

There is no room for error in the ultimate showdown and both sides will be hoping to put their A-game forward. Who will be crowned as the African kings? We will have to wait and watch!

Ahead of the final match between Uganda vs Tanzania; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs TAN Telecast

The Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2022 final match between Uganda and Tanzania will not be telecast in India.

UGA vs TAN Live Streaming

The Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2022 final match between Uganda and Tanzania will be streamed live on FanCode.

UGA vs TAN Final match Details

The UGA vs TAN final match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Thursday, September 22, at 6:30 pm IST.

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ronak Patel

Vice-captain: Dinesh Nakrani

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Fred Achelam, Amal Puthenpulrayi

Batters: Akhil Anil, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Mohamed Yunusu

Bowlers: Henry Ssenyondo, Laksh Snehal, Harsheed Chohan

Uganda vs Tanzania Possible XIs

Uganda Predicted Line-up: Brain Masaba, Ronak Patel (c), Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubunga, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo

Tanzania Predicted Line-up: Abhik Patwa (c), Akhil Anil, Jitin Singh, Ivan Selemani, Jhonson Nyambo, Mohamed Yunusu, Amal Puthenpulrayi (wk), Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Laksh Snehal, Jatinkumar Darji

