UGA vs TAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, East Africa T20I Cup 2022, December 22

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s East Africa T20I Cup match between Uganda and Tanzania: Uganda will be battling it out against Tanzania for the fourth time on Thursday in the East Africa T20I Cup 2022. Uganda have an edge in the head-to-head record as they have defeated Tanzania twice in the competition.

Their last game against each other saw Tanzania scoring a win by five wickets. The team delivered a brilliant bowling performance as they restricted Uganda to only 132 runs in their 20 overs. Salum Ally was the pick of the bowler with four wickets. Tanzania batters chased the total within 17.4 overs as Ivan Selemai played a good knock of 29 runs.

Speaking of their overall performance, Uganda are at the top of the points table. They have won seven out of nine league games. Meanwhile, Tanzania are occupying second place with 13 points from six wins and three losses.

Ahead of the match between Uganda and Tanzania, here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs TAN Telecast

Uganda vs Tanzania game will not be telecasted in India.

UGA vs TAN Live Streaming

East Africa T20I Cup will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

UGA vs TAN Match Details

UGA vs TAN match will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda at 05:15 PM IST on December 22, Thursday.

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Juma Miyagi

Vice-Captain - Pascal Murungi

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Simon Ssesazi

Batters: Pascal Murungi, Ivan Selemani, Ronald Lutaaya, Kassim Nassoro Mussa

All-rounders: Akhil Anil, Juma Miyagi, Abdulrahman Akida

Bowlers: Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma

UGA vs TAN Probable XIs

Uganda: Bilal Hassan, Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Ronald Lutaaya, Cyrus Kakuru(wk), Joseph Baguma, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Pascal Murungi, Juma Miyagi, Brian Masaba©

Tanzania: Akhil Anil, Omary Kitunda, Ivan Selemani, Amal Puthenpulrayi Rajeevan(wk), Kassim Nassoro Mussa©, Abdallah Jabiri, Abdulrahman Akida, Yalinde Nkanya, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Salum Jumbe Ally

