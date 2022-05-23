UME vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Umea and Stockholm Mumbai Indians:

Umea will play their first match of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 on Monday, May 23, against Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

Umea are coming with a good mix of players in the league. They have a balanced squad with the likes of Gopinathan Manavalan, Junaid Mohsin, and Arslan Bajwa.

Speaking of Stockholm Mumbai Indians, they made a poor start to the T10 Championship. The team is reeling at the bottom of the points table after suffering two back-to-back losses against Stockholm Titans by nine wickets and 13 runs. Both the games saw a poor performance by the SMI batters as they scored only 62 and 49 runs in their ten overs.

For Stockholm Mumbai Indians to bounce back in the league, it is important for the batters including Darshan Lakhani and Sunil Kaklij to step up and score runs.

Ahead of the match between Umea and Stockholm Mumbai Indians, here is everything you need to know:

UME vs SMI Telecast

Umea vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians game will not be telecast in India

UME vs SMI Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UME vs SMI Match Details

UME vs SMI match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 23, Monday.

UME vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gopinathan Manavalan

Vice-Captain - Darshan Lakhani

Suggested Playing XI for UME vs SMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Majid Mustafa, Shekhar Singh

Batters: Darshan Lakhani, Sunil Kaklij, Arslan Bajwa

All-rounders: Swapnil Kale, Gopinathan Manavalan, Junaid Mohsin

Bowlers: Chandrakant Shelar, Avi Dongare, Harsha Aithal

UME vs SMI Probable XIs:

Umea: Pardeep Singh, Arslan Bajwa, Asif Ashraful, Bilal Saleem, Gopinathan Manavalan, Junaid Mohsin, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Sayyid Hussain, Kaiyum Miah, Kazi Samiul Islam

Stockholm Mumbai Indians: Shekhar Singh(wk), Sunil Kaklij, Shalya Pandey, Ruturaj Dhage, Darshan Lakhani, Swapnil Kale, Sanjay Mahajan©, Harsha Aithal, Avi Donagre, Chandrakant Shelar, Sameer Hankare

