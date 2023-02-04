Umesh Yadav Pokes Fun At Shubman Gill, Posts Pictures of Girl's Proposal: 'Ab To Dekh Le....'

Shubman Gill is perhaps the best young cricketer that is available currently. His talent has been on display in last few months during the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. While he scored a century against Sri Lanka, he slammed a double ton against the Blackcaps in the first ODI match at Hyderabad. And then followed it up with a century against the same opposition in the third and final T20I match in Ahmedabad.

However, as he slammed this century, a young woman was seen with this placard cheering for this future Indian cricket star. ‘Tinder, Shubman se match karado’. The picture went viral in no time. Meanwhile, Tinder India used the opportunity to the full and used these pictures to slap them across the billboards in the city of Nagpur—venue for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Advertisement

Later local boy and India cricketer Umesh Yadav shared those pictures, poking fun at Gill. “Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le."

After Being Surpassed By Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli’s ‘Sitara’ Post for ‘Future’ Indian Star

Former India captain Virat Kohli earlier lauded ‘future’ Indian star Shubman Gill after the 23-year-old accounted for another scintillating century this time in the shortest format of the game. The Punjab youngster slammed 126 off 63 balls as India posted a humungous total of 234/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Meanwhile, during the course of his innings, Gill went past Kohli to post the highest score by an Indian in T20Is. Kohli hit unbeaten 122 runs against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 which was also his maiden T20I century.

Advertisement

However, it didn’t last very long.

Nevertheless, Kohli posted an Instagram story hailing the future star of Indian cricket. He posted a picture of him alongside Gill which belonged to the third ODI match against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Sitara. The future is here," Kohli wrote.

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Advertisement

Earlier, the start was far from rosy for India after electing to bat as Mitchell Santner made a master-stroke decision by handing Michael Bracewell the second over and the off-spinner reposed his captain’s faith by removing an out-of-form Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged LBW with the second ball of the over.

In-form Gill struck two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the next over.

Get the latest Cricket News here