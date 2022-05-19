Umpire Richard Kettlebrough Forced to Leave Field Due to 'Extreme Heat' During Ban vs SL

Record-breaking heatwaves across many countries in South Asia have caused a huge danger. And now the game of cricket seems to have been affected by the menacing consequences of climate change. The first Test match played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram was temporally halted on Wednesday as umpire Richard Kettleborough left the field due to illness.

He was felling uneasy due to the extreme heat. The English umpire had to leave the field ahead of the 139th over of the first Test match of the two-match Test series. TV umpire Joe Wilson later replaced the 49-year-old on the field.

The cricketers took a drinks break following the incident.

Previously, hosts Bangladesh had started the third day’s play on 318/3. Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim played a stunning knock to score a century (105 off 282 balls) in the first innings. Notably, Rahim became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5,000 Test runs during his innings against Sri Lanka in the first Test

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Llitton Das (88 runs off 189 balls) contributed significantly as the hosts managed to reach a solid total of 465.

Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha picked up four wickets as Asitha Fernando scalped three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 465 runs.

Later, the visitors, lost two early wickets in the second innings and ended the fourth day’s play at 39/2.

Earlier, in the first innings, Sri Lanka displayed solid batting to put up a mammoth total of 397 runs. Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews played a brilliant knock but missed out on his double century by just one run. Mathews smashed 19 boundaries and 1 six to score 199 runs off 397 deliveries.

Bangladesh spinner Nayeem Hasan exhibited a brilliant brand of bowling in the first innings as the 22-year-old spinner claimed six wickets. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also did a commendable job in the bowling department to pick up three wickets as Taijul Islam bagged one wicket in the first innings.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque will be eager to clinch victory as they have never been able to defeat Sri Lanka in a Test series.

The second Test match of the series is slated to be played in Mirpur and the match will kick off on May 23.

