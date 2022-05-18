Umran Malik’s Pace Sets Him Apart From Any Other Bowler: Ian Bishop

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has been quite impressive in the ongoing IPL 2022. Umran’s raw pace has grabbed the collective attention of cricket fraternity, with many backing him to feature in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia later this year. The young pacer has consistently bowled at over 150 kmph, winning the fastest delivery award in all 13 matches he has played this season.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

While Umran appeared to be losing the momentum of picking wickets in the middle phase of the tournament, he regained his form soon. Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop reckons Umran’s commitment to pace and learning sets him apart from others

Speaking to Sportstar, Bishop thinks pace sets the youngster apart from every other bowler not just in India but around the world now.

He lauded the 22-year-old for acquiring control of his deliveries without compromising on the pace. “He seems to be a quick learner and a very hard worker who is not overawed by the boundary hitting power of the modern batsman. He gets hit for boundaries and keeps running in harder," Bishop said.

Bishop added that Umran’s ability to move over his bad balls and focus on what’s next is a great quality to have. “It is important though to acknowledge that Umran is still a work in progress. He is nowhere near the finished article," he said.

Playing 13 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, Umran has picked a total of 21 wickets at an average of 20. While his economy rate is on the higher side at nearly 9 runs per over, the right-arm pacer has provided important breakthroughs.

He -also holds the record for the fastest delivery in IPL 2022 so far, delivering a 157 kmph ball during the match against Delhi Capitals. He registered his best figure of the season against Gujarat Titans, taking five wickets while giving just 25 in a four-over spell.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, SRH managed to keep their slim hopes of a playoff qualification alive with a win against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Put in to bat first at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Hyderabad got to 193 runs banking on Rahul Tripathi’s 76 and Priyam Garg’s 42-run innings.

Mumbai were restricted to 190, falling 4 runs short of what would have been their fourth win of the season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here