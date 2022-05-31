Uncapped David Payne And Luke Wood Named in England Squad for Netherlands ODIs

Uncapped left-arm pacemen David Payne and Luke Wood were both included Tuesday as 50-over world champions England named their first one-day international squad since Australia’s Matthew Mott was appointed as their coach.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who has a groin problem, has been passed fit to lead a 14-man squad for a three-match series away to the Netherlands next month.

Also Read | IPL: ‘The Second Season Syndrome Hardly Spares Anybody’, Warns Sunil Gavaskar

The matches at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen, near Amsterdam, will take place between the second and third Tests of England’s home series against New Zealand, meaning new Test skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are all unavailable.

Advertisement

Several England bowlers are currently injured, including World Cup winners Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, but Sam Curran is fit again following a stress fracture of the back.

With Lancashire’s Wood called up for the first time and Payne bidding for a debut having been in previous squads, there are five left-arm seamers in the squad (Curran, David Willey and Reece Topley are the others).

But there was no place for wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, with Phil Salt set to take Bairstow’s place at the top of the order alongside Jason Roy and Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Adil Rashid is the sole leg-spinner in the squad, with no place for Matt Parkinson.

The series forms part of the World Cup Super League, which will help determine the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in India.

“I’m very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge," said Mott, previously in charge of Australia’s all-conquering women’s team.

Advertisement

“We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower."

Mott added: “Luke Wood deserves his call-up. He has been consistent for Lancashire over the past 12 months and we have been monitoring his progression. If given a chance to play, I’m sure he will make most of his opportunity.

“This is a historic occasion for the sport and the first time England Men have played the Netherlands in an ODI series. We can’t wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team."

Advertisement

The Netherlands are currently involved in a home ODI series against the West Indies.

England ODI squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Fixtures (all at VRA Club, Amstelveen)

Advertisement

Jun 17: Netherlands v England, 1st ODI

Jun 19: Netherlands v England, 2nd ODI

Jun 22: Netherlands v England, 3rd ODI

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here