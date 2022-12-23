Uncapped Vivrant Sharma Bought For Rs 2.6 Crore: All You Need to Know

Christmas came early for Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Vivrant Sharma after the uncapped batter hit the pay dirt when former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for Rs 2.6 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. Vivrant is a left-handed batter who bowls left-arm spin as well.

The 23-year-old plays for J&K in domestic circuit and was second highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 during their dream run in the country’s premier one-day competition. The youngster scored 395 runs from eight innings at 56.42 including a century and two half-centuries.

IPL 2023 Players’ Mini-auction Live Updates

Advertisement

Vivrant entered the mini auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders opened the bidding before being joined by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchises were the only two locked in a close battle to land his signature and it was SRH who had the last say when they raised the paddle to get him for Rs 2.6 crore.

Vivrant began playing cricket following into the footsteps of his elder brother Vikrant who played club cricket, as per a report in the Indian Express.

Initially, he used to bat right-handed but inspired by his brother, he then switched to left-handed batting at the age of 12.

IPL 2023 Auction: Full Coverage

Vivrant has played nine T20 matches so far and has scored 191 runs at a strike-rate of 128.18 including two half-centuries.

Earlier in the day, SRH broke the bank to buy England allrounder Sam Curran for a record-breaking Rs 18.5 crore - the most any franchise has spent to buy a player in IPL auction history. Curran was expected to draw huge interest considering his excellent show for England at the T20 World Cup where he won the player-of-the-tournament award in a title-winning campaign.

Australia allrounder Cameron Green then was bought by five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore making him the second most costliest player in history.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here