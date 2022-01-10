Under-19 Cooch Behar Knockout in Doubts After 57 Covid Cases

The upcoming Under-19 Cooch Behar Knockout is in jeopardy after 57 people – including players, support staff and others – tested positive for Covid-19. The development comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the Ranji Trophy, the Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season and Col CK Nayudu Trophy due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

According to The Indian Express, among the 57 infected people, 30 are players, nine support staff, and the rest are groundsmen and match officials going to be a part of the tournament. The BCCI hasn’t called off the tournament yet but a decision will be taken soon.

“We will take a call on it soon. As the tournament was already on, we didn’t want it to stop but soon we will have to take a decision on it," a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ICC U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan’s Warm-up Fixture Cancelled Due to Delay in Team’s Arrival in West Indies

A total of 8 teams – Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana and Bengal have qualified for the tournament. Out of the thirty infected players, six are from Mumbai while every team has an infected player; most of them are asymptomatic, the report stated further.

All teams were scheduled to play four-day knockout games in Pune starting Tuesday. Mumbai and Maharashtra played their last game in Pune and are stationed there.

Other teams arrived from their respective locations on Saturday and were directed to undergo a three-day quarantine. The reports also stated that the players have to share rooms and undergo daily tests for the next three days.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here