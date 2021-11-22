Under-19 World Cup winner Unmukt Chand Ties The Knot with Simran Khosla: See Pics

India’s 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand on Sunday got hitched with Simran Khosla. The cricketer confirmed the happy news on Twitter by sharing their wedding picture with his followers. “Today, we decided on forever," Unmukt wrote in the captain box of the post. Simran is a fitness trainer.

Have a look at the pictures from Unmukt and Simran’s wedding:

Earlier in August, Unmukt had announced his retirement at the age of 28. In a series of tweets, the right-handed batter had also confirmed that he is open to “better opportunities around the world."

In a heartfelt letter, Unmukt had confessed that the thought of not playing for India in near future “literally stops my heartbeat" before adding that winning the Under 19 World Cup title with Men In Blue was one of the most glorious moments of his life.

In 2012, Unmukt had hogged the media headlines by smashing an unbeaten 111 runs in the U-19 WC final against Australia, which India won by six wickets with 14 balls to spare. After guiding India to U-19 WC glory, Unmukt became a regular in the country’s A team and also captained the side till 2015. He was named in India’s 30-member squad for the 2013 Champions Trophy and 2014 T20 World Cup but never earned an India call-up.

He had played 67 First Class and 120 List A matches so far and scored 3379 and 4505 runs respectively.

Following his retirement from Indian cricket, Unmukt had signed a multi-year deal with Major League Cricket (MLC) to play and support the growth of cricket in the United States of America.

Earlier this month, Unmukt also signed with Melbourne Renegades and in the process became the first male cricketer from India to feature in BBL.

