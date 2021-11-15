‘Unfair Decision’: Not Warner, Shoaib Akhtar Wished to See This Batter as Player of the Tournament

Aaron Finch’s Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday and the world experienced a first-time champion. David Warner slammed the third fifty of the tournament while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh slammed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls, helping the Aussies snatch victory away from their neighbours.

While marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his ravishing knock, Warner received the Player of the Tournament award for his impeccable run with the bat in the T20 World Cup. The latter scored 53 off 38 balls on Sunday, with the help of 3 sixes and 4 boundaries, taking his tally of runs to 289, averaging 48.17.

Warner ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer while Babar Azam topped the chart. Former pace legend Shoaib Akhtar wasn’t satisfied with the Australian opening batter bagging the Player of the Tournament award as he hoped the Pakistan captain, who scored 303 runs, would win it.

Akhtar took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure. He called Warner winning the prized honour an ‘unfair decision’.

“Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure," Akhtar tweeted.

Babar had a fantastic outing with the bat in hand right from the opening encounter against India. Before Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament, he scored three half-centuries in six innings. He maintained a strike rate of over 125, smashing 28 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Warner, on the other hand, struggled a bit in the initial phase of the tournament but once he found the rhythm, there was no looking back. In last six innings at the tournament (including the final), the left-hander notched up three half-centuries. He missed out on a fifty by 1 runs in the semi-finals against Pakistan.

