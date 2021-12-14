'Unfortunate': Fans on Twitter React After Rohit Sharma Gets Ruled Out of South Africa Test Series

The newly appointed limited-overs skipper of India Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from the team’s Test squad for the upcoming three-match series in South Africa, which is slated to kick off later this month. The opener recently injured his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai.

Rohit’s place in India’s squad has gone to uncapped Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal. The news about the same was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After the news about Rohit’s exit from India’s Test squad for South Africa was confirmed, the fans took to Twitter to offer their sympathies and wish a speedy recovery to the 34-year-old.

Reacting to the news, a fan termed it as “unfortunate," given all Rohit has gone through to become a successful batter in red-ball cricket.

Wishing Rohit a speedy recovery, another user said, “Team India always needs you in the Test squad." The fan also extended his greetings to Panchal for getting picked in India’s red-ball squad for South Africa series.

This user said that he feels sad for Rohit as the ‘Hitman’ was rested from the home Test series against New Zealand to play in South Africa series.

“Will miss you in South Africa champ," read another post.

“Really unfortunate for Rohit but at the same time I’m happy for Panchal who finally got the opportunity," said a fan.

“Sad news. He had taken a break against the kiwis so that he could be well-rested for the South Africa test series. Hope he recovers well in time for the one-day series," said another cricket enthusiast.

Meanwhile, India are slated to take on South Africa in three-match Test series, starting from December 26 in Centurion. Following that, the two teams will square off in a three-match ODI series.

