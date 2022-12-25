'Unfortunately Our Schedules Are Too Tight': KL Rahul Blames Quick Transition Between Formats For Poor Show

As a captain, KL Rahul returns from the Bangladesh tour with a 2-0 Test series sweep of Bangladesh under his belt. As a batter, he returns with a string of low scores managing just 57 runs from four innings.

It was also a forgettable series with the bat for Virat Kohli as well who made 45 runs from four innings. While admitting his failure with the bat, Rahul though blamed it on the tight scheduling that gives little time to get used to different formats.

“When you play all three formats, it is a bit tricky to jump from one format to another. Personally, it takes a bit of time to get back into the groove and understand, to get your mind back to what you were doing right," Rahul said during a media interaction on Sunday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ex-Cricketer’s Stern Verdict on KL Rahul for Australia Tests

India began their Bangladesh tour with a three-match ODI series that concluded on December 10 and gave way to Tests which got underway from December 14.

Rahul, who has scored 2604 runs from 78 innings, says adapting to white-ball and red-ball cricket is a challenge.

“Each format is a challenge on how quickly you can adapt… It’s a challenge that is something that excites me. Obviously performance in this series was not great. I can accept that. I tried my best and it didn’t work. I can look forward and see what I can do better next time," he said.

IND vs BAN 2022: KL Rahul Doesn’t Regret Benching Kuldeep Yadav

Advertisement

Rahul said a longer break between the ODI and Test series would have been helpful. “Unfortunately our schedules are too tight for some of the players who play all formats to do that and get used to too quickly. But that’s the challenge for us. Ideally, we would have wanted a lot more time between red ball and white ball to get used to, get our mind back to play red ball cricket and develop a little bit of patience and perform," he said.

Shreyas Iyer though was one of the few batters to have a successful outing as he finished with 202 runs at an average of 101. He was the second leading run-getter of the series behind Cheteshwar Pujara who made 222.

Advertisement

“He (Shreyas) has been around the team for a long time. I’m so happy for him, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The way he played today was phenomenal. He made it look really easy," Rahul said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here