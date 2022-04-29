UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between United and Baneasa:

United and Baneasa will fight a battle itv out in in two back-to-back ECS matches on Friday, April 29. Baneasa are the top team of the ECS Championship. They have won five out of their six league matches to occupy the first place in the points table.

Their last game against ACCB was abandoned due to rain after Baneasa scored 95 runs in their ten overs while batting first. Bowling has been the biggest strength of the cricket club in ECS Romania so far. United, on the other hand, are second-last with three wins and three losses.

United failed to impress in their last game as they endured a defeat against Cluj by 12 runs. The team has qualified for the playoffs but they will hope to win the two games against Baneasa to gain some momentum.

Ahead of the match between United and Baneasa, here is everything you need to know:

UNI vs BAN Telecast

United vs Baneasa game will not be telecast in India.

UNI vs BAN Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UNI vs BAN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 3:30 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rohit Kumar

Vice-Captain - Ramesh Satheesan

Suggested Playing XI for UNI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohit Kumar

Batters: Isfahan Doekhie, Mahesh Prasanna, Surjit Gill, Mahesh Ranathunga

All-rounders: Ramesh Satheesan, Rajesh Kumar, Ijaz Hussain

Bowlers: Aftab Kayani, Perminder Singh, Anik Ahmed

UNI vs BAN Probable XIs:

United: Suranga Samarasinghe, Siju Suresh, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar(wk), Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Mohit Bansal, Aftab Kayani, Surjit Gill, Lakshman Pandey, Lahiru Sandaruwan

Baneasa: Joby Charly, Kaveesha Devinda, Noman Sajid, Ijaz Hussain, Abdul Shakoor(wk), Mahesh Prasanna, Anik Ahmed, Isfahan Doekhie, Perminder Singh, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Ranathunga

