United Arab Emirates U-19 vs Uganda U-19 Live Cricket Score, Plate Quarter-Final 1: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Trinidad

>United Arab Emirates U-19 vs Uganda U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UAE vs UGA Under-19 World Cup match. Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad will host the Plate Quater-Final 1 clash which will start at 06:30 PM.

Having narrowly missed out on appearing in 2016 and 2018, Uganda came out on the right side of a nail-biting qualification group to book a place at their third ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Uganda needed a big net run rate swing in their favour going into the final matches in the Africa qualifier and they duly achieved it, dismissing Tanzania for 51 and losing just two wickets in reply to advance at Namibia’s expense.

In Cyrus Kakuru and Joseph Baguma, Uganda possessed the leading run scorer and joint leading wicket taker of the Africa qualifier while captain Pascal Murungi claimed 4-9 in the decisive win over Tanzania.

The Baby Cricket Cranes have won one match on each of their previous outings at this competition, in 2004 and 2006, and will be eager to show what they can do on their return to the global stage.

The United Arab Emirates have qualified for the ICC U19 Men’s CWC for the second edition running, and third overall having hosted the event in 2014.

Last time around, the UAE got the better of Canada in the first round, but then fell to the same opponent in the 13th-place play-off, so they will be a familiar rival.

Full international Alishan Sharafu, a batting all-rounder, will captain the side, having been part of the squad two years ago.

He has since gone on to represent the UAE at T20I and ODI level and will bring plenty of experience to the side as one of two returning players, along with 17-year-old wicket-keeper and opener Kai Smith, who was just 15 when he played in this event in South Africa.

